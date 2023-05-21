Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,230,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.