Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

