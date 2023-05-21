Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 239.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

