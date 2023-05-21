Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

