Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 711,958 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,958 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $677,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

