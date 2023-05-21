Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 64,400 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

