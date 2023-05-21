Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $128.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

