Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,513 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Primoris Services worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

