Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,171 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $216.68 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

