Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 36,242 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 142,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBG stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $967.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

