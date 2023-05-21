Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 39,962 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,962 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 711,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

