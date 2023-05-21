Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 593 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day moving average is $233.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

