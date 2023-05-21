MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,636,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,279,000 after buying an additional 570,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

