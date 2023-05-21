Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) vs. BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Head to Head Survey

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage -1.97% 7.16% 3.57% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -478.38%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Molson Coors Beverage and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 4 7 3 0 1.93 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $57.87, indicating a potential downside of 7.58%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $12.81 billion 1.06 -$175.30 million ($1.19) -52.61 BrewBilt Brewing $120,000.00 0.10 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molson Coors Beverage.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About BrewBilt Brewing

(Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.