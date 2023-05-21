MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $275.18 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

