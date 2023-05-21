Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.35 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

