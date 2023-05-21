MQS Management LLC Acquires 1,794 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 139.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.04 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

