MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $412,383. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

