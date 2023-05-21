MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,779 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 116,199 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $111.96 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

