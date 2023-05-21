MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,358 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.