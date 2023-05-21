MQS Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DAL opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

