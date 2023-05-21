MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,732 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Airbnb by 8.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $107.38 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.