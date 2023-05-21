MQS Management LLC Has $234,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MQS Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.