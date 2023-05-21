MQS Management LLC Invests $218,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

