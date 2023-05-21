MQS Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,272,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.