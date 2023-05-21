MQS Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $285.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

