MQS Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

OHI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

