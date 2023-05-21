MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 223.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ STEP opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.