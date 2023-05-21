MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,985,000 after acquiring an additional 687,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

DRVN stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

