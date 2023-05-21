MQS Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $301.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 258.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $191.77 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

