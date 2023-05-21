MQS Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA opened at $282.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

