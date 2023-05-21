MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $6,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 124,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 121.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 95,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $2,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $44.16 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,250. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.