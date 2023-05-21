MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $567.50.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $469.84 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.76 and a 200-day moving average of $509.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

