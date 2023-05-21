Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 159,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.