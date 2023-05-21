Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

