Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 4,427.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Natera worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Natera by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Natera by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.22. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,429.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,618 shares of company stock worth $5,618,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

