National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$56.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$71.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.