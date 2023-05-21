National Bank Financial Cuts ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$61.00

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

ADENTRA Cuts Dividend

About ADENTRA

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

