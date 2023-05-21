National Bank Financial Cuts ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$61.00

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
ADENTRA Stock Performance
Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $27.08.
ADENTRA Cuts Dividend
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.
