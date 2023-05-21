National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.08.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$24.97 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$33.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

