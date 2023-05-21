National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $41.57 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

