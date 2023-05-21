National Bankshares Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$10.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

K stock opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday.

K stock opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.46.



Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.3432122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.



In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.





Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.



