National Bankshares Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

LB stock opened at C$30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$43.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$259.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7400612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

