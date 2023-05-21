National Bankshares Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$32.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.93.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$20.64 and a one year high of C$35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

