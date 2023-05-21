National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $16,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 35.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.