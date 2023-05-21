Nautilus (NLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Nautilus to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Stock Performance

Nautilus stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus

Nautilus Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nautilus by 5,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.