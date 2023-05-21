Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Navigator has set its Q4 guidance at $0.13 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Navigator has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navigator currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navigator by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

