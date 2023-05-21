NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

