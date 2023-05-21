Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $365.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

