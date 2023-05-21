New Hampshire Trust Buys New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

