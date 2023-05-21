New Hampshire Trust Invests $37,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

